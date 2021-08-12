The renovation and interior decoration works of the main building of the Artsakh State University are being completed.

August 12, 2021, 11:39 Renovation of the main building of the Artsakh State University being completed

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Ruslan Avetisyan, Vice-Rector for Administrative Affairs of the Artsakh State University, told "Artsakhpress".

The total area of the building is 8000 square meters. The construction works are planned to be completed in the beginning of 2021-2022 academic year,” Avetisyan said.

According to the vice rector of the university, the building will be provided with internet. It will have an electronic library; will have ventilation, heating and fire protection systems. The renovation of the building is funded by the Artsakh Republic Government and the “Trpanjyan” Charitable Foundation through the “Hayastan” All-Armenian Fund.