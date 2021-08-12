The former building of Stepanakert school number 6 will be re-profiled as a residential building. It will be provided to 30 families displaced from Shushi and Hadrut.

August 12, 2021, 11:29 Apartments for displaced people are being built in Stepanakert

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: Martha Danielyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Urban Planning of the Republic of Artsakh, informed "Artsakhpress”.

"Reconstruction works of the residential building are in progress. According to the plan, it will be consisted of 2 subsidiary buildings with 30 apartments, of which 22 will be 2-room and 8 will be 3-room.

The buildings will have 2 above-ground and 1 underground floors. The process is funded by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund. The contractor is" Shinver Plus "LLC," said M. Danielyan.

In an interview with us, the chief engineer of the contractor company, Kamo Hakobyan, said that the apartments will be handed over to the beneficiaries in September 2022.