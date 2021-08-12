Foreign Minister of Artsakh had an online meeting with Foreign Minister of South Ossetia

On August 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had an online meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Ossetia - the State of Alania Dmitry Medoev, the press service of the Artsakh MFA stated.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Ministers discussed issues related to the current relations between the two states, cooperation between the Foreign Ministries and recent regional developments.

The parties stressed the need to further expand and deepen cooperation, hold regular discussions on issues of mutual interest.