Dubai airport targets 56 million passengers next year, CEO says

Dubai's state airport operator is forecasting 56 million passengers to pass through Dubai International next year, double its target for this year though still below pre-pandemic levels, Reuters reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESSThe airport, a major travel hub, has seen a rise in passenger traffic in recent weeks following the start of the peak summer travel season and an easing in travel restrictions for some core markets.

"This gives rise to a more optimistic forecast and we are looking at something like 56 million for the year to come," Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths told Reuters.

The airport handled 25.9 million passengers last year and 86.4 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic struck.

The operator on Wednesday reported 10.6 million passengers passed through Dubai International in the first half of this year, down 40.9% on the same period last year.

Griffiths said passenger traffic in recent weeks had been "much more positive" and the airport was now expected to end the year close to its 28 million passenger target, at around 26-27 million.

Dubai International is one of the world's busiest airports and the hub for state-owned Gulf carrier Emirates. Its operations are reliant on international flights and it has no domestic market to cushion against international border closures or restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19.


     

Politics

Foreign Minister of Artsakh had an online meeting with Foreign Minister of South Ossetia

On August 12, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had an online meeting with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of South Ossetia - the State of Alania Dmitry Medoev, the press service of the Artsakh MFA stated.

Azerbaijan MOD blackmails Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to misinform its own population and the international...

We call on our compatriots not to succumb to the provocations of the enemy. Artsakh FM

On August 11, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has issued a statement, considerably distorting the real...

Russia will maintain lasting peacekeeping presence in Artsakh, says military expert Vladimir Evseev

Head of the CIS Institute Department of Eurasian Integration and SCO Development, military expert Vladimir...

David Babayan had a telephone conversation with Armen Grigoryan

On August 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a telephone conversation...

Incidents at Armenia-Azerbaijan border pose threat to security of CSTO member Armenia – Secretary General Zas

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas says he believes...

Artsakh President, Catholicos Aram I, hold phone conversation

On August 10, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicosate...

Economy

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.43 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Oil is getting cheaper

Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation...

Oil prices are going down

World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Society

Azerbaijani servicemen conduct shootings also when they are intoxicated. Ombudsman regularly receives alarming-calls from Gegharkunik and Syunik

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is receiving reports from villages in Gegharkunik and Syunik saying that Azerbaijani troops deployed nearby the Armenian villages are firing their weapons while intoxicated.

Cluster bomb explodes in Artsakh, injuring 2 sappers

Three de-miners of the Humanitarian Center for Demining were wounded when an unexploded ordnance –...

Search for remains of fallen Armenian soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search operations to find casualties of the 2020 war and those missing in action will continue in...

53 families resettled in Artsakh's Khnatsakh. The village continues to live

The Khnatsakh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 860 inhabitants. After the war, the residents...

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan positions’ presence near some Martuni region communities poses serious problems

During the meetings with the community heads and residents of Berdashen, Ashan, Nor Shen, Hatsi, Avdur,...

Preparations for the "Extended Day School" Program completed

Renovation and furnishing of classrooms designed for the "Extended Day School " program in the Maghavuz...

Taghavar provided with round-the-clock water supply

The construction of a new water line for the Taghavard community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has been...

Military

Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Yeraskh border section

On August 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., once again, the troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces made another provocation by opening fire at Armenian military posts located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with rifles of various calibers, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

Russia ready to help Armenia modernize armed forces, says defense chief

The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to assist Armenia in modernizing and reforming its armed forces,...

There is a change in the enemy's tactics. Military expert

Between 8:29am and 8:58am on Wednesday, Azerbaijan used combat drones in the direction of the positions...

Russian peacekeeping forces investigate circumstances of August 9 “shootout” near Shushi

The Russian peacekeeping command in Nagorno Karabakh launched an investigation into the August 9 Azerbaijani...

Defense Army: Azerbaijan used combat drones in direction of Artsakh military positions

Between 8:29am and 8:58am on Wednesday, Azerbaijan used combat drones in the direction of the positions...

CSTO Secretary General visits Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas visited the Yerablur military...

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Videos

Culture

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Sport

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Tokyo 2020: Deputy minister Giloyan slams referee bias against Aleksanyan

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Dubai airport targets 56 million passengers next year, CEO says

US ready to hold consultations with OPEC on increasing oil production

WHO says legal procedures underway for Russia’s Sputnik V

Russia reports over 21,500 daily COVID-19 cases

