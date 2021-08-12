Dubai airport targets 56 million passengers next year, CEO says

Dubai's state airport operator is forecasting 56 million passengers to pass through Dubai International next year, double its target for this year though still below pre-pandemic levels, Reuters reported.

The airport, a major travel hub, has seen a rise in passenger traffic in recent weeks following the start of the peak summer travel season and an easing in travel restrictions for some core markets.

"This gives rise to a more optimistic forecast and we are looking at something like 56 million for the year to come," Dubai Airports Chief Executive Paul Griffiths told Reuters.

The airport handled 25.9 million passengers last year and 86.4 million in 2019, the year before the pandemic struck.

The operator on Wednesday reported 10.6 million passengers passed through Dubai International in the first half of this year, down 40.9% on the same period last year.

Griffiths said passenger traffic in recent weeks had been "much more positive" and the airport was now expected to end the year close to its 28 million passenger target, at around 26-27 million.

Dubai International is one of the world's busiest airports and the hub for state-owned Gulf carrier Emirates. Its operations are reliant on international flights and it has no domestic market to cushion against international border closures or restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19.