Azerbaijani forces open fire at Armenian positions in Yeraskh border section

On August 11, from 3:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., once again, the troops of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces made another provocation by opening fire at Armenian military posts located in the Yeraskh section of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border with rifles of various calibers, as reported the Ministry of Defense of Armenia.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 12, ARTSAKHPRESS: ''The Azerbaijani fire was stopped after the response actions of the Armenian side.

There are no victims from the Armenian side.

As of 11 p.m. the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable,'' the statement reads.