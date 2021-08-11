Artsakhpress

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

The Armenian National Committee of Greece sent a letter to the Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias complaining about the Greek Ambassador’s propaganda tour of occupied Shushi, orchestrated by the government of Azerbaijan. The Foreign Minister responded by making lame excuses for the Ambassador’s appalling behavior.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESSHere is what the ANC of Greece wrote to Foreign Minister Dendias on July 12: “We were surprised but also very upset to learn about the participation of the Ambassador of Greece to Azerbaijan, Mr. Nikolaos Piperigkos, in the provocative celebration organized by the Aliyev regime…. The Armenian National Committee, as well as the Armenian Community of Greece as a whole, express their strong dissatisfaction with the participation of the representative of our country in this parody. You know very well that Azerbaijan, by faithfully copying its mentor [Turkey], is grossly violating the rules of international law. What is the purpose of the support provided by Greece at this critical time?”

Foreign Minister Dendias replied on July 27: “Greece maintains long-standing excellent historical and friendly relations with Armenia. In difficult times for Armenia, Greece stood by the country and its people. I myself visited Yerevan on October 16, 2020, when hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh region were still ongoing, sending a message of solidarity. Also, responding to the request of the Armenian organizations in our country with the coordination of the International Development Cooperation Agency of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Greece carried out two humanitarian aid missions (medical supplies and food) on December 12, 2020 and January 8, 2021, displaying practical assistance. At the same time, as is known, Greece has maintained diplomatic relations with Azerbaijan since 1992.

After the crisis in bilateral relations [between Azerbaijan and Greece] in autumn 2020, the Greek Ambassador returned to Baku, where in the framework of his duties, he maintains contacts with the country he is accredited to and follows closely local developments. In addition, considering the circumstance of our country’s membership in the European Union, the Embassy coordinates its activities with our partners. For this reason too, the acceptance of the invitation of the Azeri Ministry of Foreign Affairs by the Greek Ambassador, after six negative responses to continuous similar invitations, which were already accepted by other European Embassies, is in no way an endorsement of views or recognition of actions of the host state, much less ‘participating in celebrations.’ It was carried out with the coordination of [EU] Member States with the purpose of on-site observation and recording what was happening to transfer accurate information to the Foreign Ministry.”

Here are the problems with the Foreign Minister’s reply:

1) He does not seem to understand that by appeasing a hostile nation the Ambassador’s actions are undermining Greece’s own interests as well as those of Armenia.

2) Azerbaijan is no friend of Greece. As the Foreign Minister recalled in his letter, last September, during the Greek Ambassador’s presentations of his credentials, Pres. Aliyev told him in an inappropriate and undiplomatic manner: “I can tell you, and it is no secret, that Turkey is not only our friend and partner, but also a brotherly country for us. Without any hesitation whatsoever, we support Turkey and will support it under any circumstances. We support them [Turkey] in all issues, including the issue in the Eastern Mediterranean.”

3) The Foreign Minister stated in his letter that other European countries also accepted the Azeri invitation. He ignored the fact that several other major European countries, including Great Britain, Germany, France, Portugal, Spain and the Czech Republic, in addition to Russia and the United States, refused to participate in the Azeri propaganda tour of Shushi. Greece should have done likewise!

4) The Foreign Minister’s excuse that the Greek Ambassador’s visit to Shushi was to provide on-site observation is ridiculous. The Greek Ambassador was simply duped into participating in a charade orchestrated by Azerbaijan to boast about the occupation and destruction of a historic Armenian region, its people and religious sites in violation of international law.

The Greek Foreign Minister correctly mentioned the friendship between Greece and Armenia. Such friendship, however, must go beyond empty statements. It has to be shown by concrete actions, not mere words.

As I wrote in my previous article, the Greek Foreign Minister must immediately dispatch his Ambassador in Yerevan to Stepanakert, the Capital of the Republic of Artsakh, to atone for his Baku counterpart’s offensive visit to Shushi. If not, the ANC of Greece and the local Armenian community must have an immediate meeting with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and demand that he immediately fire the Foreign Minister and recall the Ambassador from Azerbaijan.

By obeying the instructions of Pres. Aliyev, the Greek Ambassador betrayed not only Armenia, but also the interests of Greece. Instead of joining ranks with Armenia and other friendly nations against Azerbaijan and Turkey, Greece is alienating its own allies.

I am still waiting for the Prime Minister of Armenia to organize for the foreign Ambassadors stationed in Yerevan a tour of Stepanakert, the Capital of the Republic of Artsakh, to counter the visit to Shushi arranged by Azerbaijan. To do this, however, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan must first appoint a Foreign Minister.

By Harut Sassounian
Publisher, The California Courier
www.thecaliforniacourier.com

     

Politics

Azerbaijan MOD blackmails Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to misinform its own population and the international community about the situation around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

We call on our compatriots not to succumb to the provocations of the enemy. Artsakh FM

On August 11, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry has issued a statement, considerably distorting the real...

Russia will maintain lasting peacekeeping presence in Artsakh, says military expert Vladimir Evseev

Head of the CIS Institute Department of Eurasian Integration and SCO Development, military expert Vladimir...

David Babayan had a telephone conversation with Armen Grigoryan

On August 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a telephone conversation...

Incidents at Armenia-Azerbaijan border pose threat to security of CSTO member Armenia – Secretary General Zas

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas says he believes...

Artsakh President, Catholicos Aram I, hold phone conversation

On August 10, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicosate...

Congressman Adam Schiff reiterates need to cut US military support to Azerbaijan over threats to Armenians

United States Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has expressed concern by the continued dangers to the...

Economy

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.43 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired...

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Oil is getting cheaper

Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation...

Oil prices are going down

World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Society

Azerbaijani servicemen conduct shootings also when they are intoxicated. Ombudsman regularly receives alarming-calls from Gegharkunik and Syunik

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is receiving reports from villages in Gegharkunik and Syunik saying that Azerbaijani troops deployed nearby the Armenian villages are firing their weapons while intoxicated.

Cluster bomb explodes in Artsakh, injuring 2 sappers

Three de-miners of the Humanitarian Center for Demining were wounded when an unexploded ordnance –...

Search for remains of fallen Armenian soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search operations to find casualties of the 2020 war and those missing in action will continue in...

53 families resettled in Artsakh's Khnatsakh. The village continues to live

The Khnatsakh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 860 inhabitants. After the war, the residents...

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan positions’ presence near some Martuni region communities poses serious problems

During the meetings with the community heads and residents of Berdashen, Ashan, Nor Shen, Hatsi, Avdur,...

Preparations for the "Extended Day School" Program completed

Renovation and furnishing of classrooms designed for the "Extended Day School " program in the Maghavuz...

Taghavar provided with round-the-clock water supply

The construction of a new water line for the Taghavard community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has been...

Military

Russia ready to help Armenia modernize armed forces, says defense chief

The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to assist Armenia in modernizing and reforming its armed forces, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday, welcoming Arshak Karapetyan in the capacity of the Armenian defense chief in Moscow on Wednesday, Tass informs.

There is a change in the enemy's tactics. Military expert

Between 8:29am and 8:58am on Wednesday, Azerbaijan used combat drones in the direction of the positions...

Russian peacekeeping forces investigate circumstances of August 9 “shootout” near Shushi

The Russian peacekeeping command in Nagorno Karabakh launched an investigation into the August 9 Azerbaijani...

Defense Army: Azerbaijan used combat drones in direction of Artsakh military positions

Between 8:29am and 8:58am on Wednesday, Azerbaijan used combat drones in the direction of the positions...

CSTO Secretary General visits Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas visited the Yerablur military...

CSTO Secretary General visits Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas visited the Yerablur military...

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire, shells Armenian positions

Between 4pm and 10pm on Monday, the adversary violated the ceasefire in the southwestern part (Shosh-Mkhitarashen)...

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Videos

Culture

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Sport

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Tokyo 2020: Deputy minister Giloyan slams referee bias against Aleksanyan

Diaspora

Harut Sassounian: Greek Foreign Minister makes excuses for Ambassador’s propaganda tour of Shushi

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

International

Russia reports over 21,500 daily COVID-19 cases

Infographic: Who controls what in Afghanistan

Russia defense minister: CSTO must be prepared for possible infiltration of Taliban

Algeria forest fires: Dozens killed in Kabylie region

