The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.43 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

August 11, 2021, 17:18 Dollar gains value in Armenia

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 575.09 (down by AMD 0.04), that of one UK pound totaled AMD 678.36 (down by AMD 1.52), and the rate of one Russian ruble made up AMD 6.63 (down by AMD 0.04) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 376.06, AMD 27,429.39 and AMD 15,443.18, respectively.