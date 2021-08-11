Artsakhpress

Azerbaijan MOD blackmails Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to misinform its own population and the international community about the situation around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESSTo this end, the Azerbaijani defense ministry has issued another statement, considerably distorting the real situation, and resorting to personal insults and threats.

As News.am informs, according to a statement disseminated in the Azerbaijani media, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accuses Armenia of "gross violation of the trilateral statement, dropping its troops on the Azerbaijan territory where the Russian Federation peacekeepers are temporarily stationed near Mkhitarashen, Shosh settlements, as well as establishing new checkpoint in the eastern parts—within the administrative borders of Karvachar and Berdzor districts.”

"All this is happening amid the irresponsible and provocative order of the new Minister of Defense of Armenia, Arshak Karapetyan, on the use of force by the Armenian army. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reminds that the former Minister of Defense of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, also had come up with a provocative military doctrine called ‘New war, new territories.’ Its disgraceful fate is known to everyone. The Ministry of Defense [of Azerbaijan] notes that the Azerbaijani army will take all appropriate measures.”

“In accordance with the provisions of the trilateral statement, the Russian Federation shall put an end to the deployment of the Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani territory where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also said in its statement, the Azerbaijani media reported.

In fact, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has prepared unique vinaigrette for those unfamiliar with the situation, mixing into a whole the references to the territories of Armenia and the occupied territories Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has once again tried to present as a "provocation" the response of the Armenian side to the invasion of the sovereign territories of Armenia.

At the same time, this is not the first time that Azerbaijan has resorted to blackmailing the Russian side.

The aforesaid statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan was preceded by an open provocation of Monday’s shelling of Karabakh positions in the area of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers, and the use of combat drones on Wednesday morning.


     

Dollar gains value in Armenia

The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 491.07/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is up by AMD 0.43 from Tuesday, according to the official website of the Central Bank of Armenia, news.am informs.

Azerbaijani servicemen conduct shootings also when they are intoxicated. Ombudsman regularly receives alarming-calls from Gegharkunik and Syunik

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is receiving reports from villages in Gegharkunik and Syunik saying that Azerbaijani troops deployed nearby the Armenian villages are firing their weapons while intoxicated.

Russia ready to help Armenia modernize armed forces, says defense chief

The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to assist Armenia in modernizing and reforming its armed forces, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday, welcoming Arshak Karapetyan in the capacity of the Armenian defense chief in Moscow on Wednesday, Tass informs.

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

