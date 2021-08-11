The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to misinform its own population and the international community about the situation around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

August 11, 2021, 16:22 Azerbaijan MOD blackmails Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: To this end, the Azerbaijani defense ministry has issued another statement, considerably distorting the real situation, and resorting to personal insults and threats.

As News.am informs, according to a statement disseminated in the Azerbaijani media, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry accuses Armenia of "gross violation of the trilateral statement, dropping its troops on the Azerbaijan territory where the Russian Federation peacekeepers are temporarily stationed near Mkhitarashen, Shosh settlements, as well as establishing new checkpoint in the eastern parts—within the administrative borders of Karvachar and Berdzor districts.”

"All this is happening amid the irresponsible and provocative order of the new Minister of Defense of Armenia, Arshak Karapetyan, on the use of force by the Armenian army. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reminds that the former Minister of Defense of Armenia, Davit Tonoyan, also had come up with a provocative military doctrine called ‘New war, new territories.’ Its disgraceful fate is known to everyone. The Ministry of Defense [of Azerbaijan] notes that the Azerbaijani army will take all appropriate measures.”

“In accordance with the provisions of the trilateral statement, the Russian Federation shall put an end to the deployment of the Armenian armed forces in the Azerbaijani territory where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed," the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry also said in its statement, the Azerbaijani media reported.

In fact, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has prepared unique vinaigrette for those unfamiliar with the situation, mixing into a whole the references to the territories of Armenia and the occupied territories Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has once again tried to present as a "provocation" the response of the Armenian side to the invasion of the sovereign territories of Armenia.

At the same time, this is not the first time that Azerbaijan has resorted to blackmailing the Russian side.

The aforesaid statement of the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan was preceded by an open provocation of Monday’s shelling of Karabakh positions in the area of responsibility of Russian peacekeepers, and the use of combat drones on Wednesday morning.