Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is receiving reports from villages in Gegharkunik and Syunik saying that Azerbaijani troops deployed nearby the Armenian villages are firing their weapons while intoxicated.

August 11, 2021, 15:15 Azerbaijani servicemen conduct shootings also when they are intoxicated. Ombudsman regularly receives alarming-calls from Gegharkunik and Syunik

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: "We are regularly receiving alarming-calls from Gegharkunik and Syunik villages that the Azerbaijani servicemen conduct shootings also when they are intoxicated (drunk). Moreover, the shootings are with tracer ammunition, are intentionally done in a way that they are visible to the civilian population to intimidate them. During these incidents, the Azerbaijani servicemen turn on loud music at night which causes disturbances to the residents, and scream and shout; that is their actions are hooliganism.

We have been receiving such alarms since December 2020.

This is about the villages in the immediate vicinity of which the Azerbaijani armed forces were deployed after the war with the gross violation of international law requirements, especially 12-13 May 2021 illegal invasions of Armenia’s sovereign territory.