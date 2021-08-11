Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

Azerbaijani servicemen conduct shootings also when they are intoxicated. Ombudsman regularly receives alarming-calls from Gegharkunik and Syunik

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is receiving reports from villages in Gegharkunik and Syunik saying that Azerbaijani troops deployed nearby the Armenian villages are firing their weapons while intoxicated.

Azerbaijani servicemen conduct shootings also when they are intoxicated. Ombudsman regularly receives alarming-calls from Gegharkunik and Syunik

Azerbaijani servicemen conduct shootings also when they are intoxicated. Ombudsman regularly receives alarming-calls from Gegharkunik and Syunik

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS"We are regularly receiving alarming-calls from Gegharkunik and Syunik villages that the Azerbaijani servicemen conduct shootings also when they are intoxicated (drunk). Moreover, the shootings are with tracer ammunition, are intentionally done in a way that they are visible to the civilian population to intimidate them. During these incidents, the Azerbaijani servicemen turn on loud music at night which causes disturbances to the residents, and scream and shout; that is their actions are hooliganism.

We have been receiving such alarms since December 2020.
This is about the villages in the immediate vicinity of which the Azerbaijani armed forces were deployed after the war with the gross violation of international law requirements, especially 12-13 May 2021 illegal invasions of Armenia’s sovereign territory.
The studies of the mentioned alarming-calls by the Office of the Human Rights Defender evidences that the Azerbaijani acts are stopped only after the preventive actions of the Armenian Armed Forces aimed at protecting the civilian population,"  Tatoyan said in a statement.

     

Politics

Azerbaijan MOD blackmails Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan continues to misinform its own population and the international community about the situation around Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

All news from section

Russia will maintain lasting peacekeeping presence in Artsakh, says military expert Vladimir Evseev

Head of the CIS Institute Department of Eurasian Integration and SCO Development, military expert Vladimir...

David Babayan had a telephone conversation with Armen Grigoryan

On August 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a telephone conversation...

Incidents at Armenia-Azerbaijan border pose threat to security of CSTO member Armenia – Secretary General Zas

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas says he believes...

Artsakh President, Catholicos Aram I, hold phone conversation

On August 10, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicosate...

Congressman Adam Schiff reiterates need to cut US military support to Azerbaijan over threats to Armenians

United States Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has expressed concern by the continued dangers to the...

Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the "Javakhk supports the Armenians" charity foundation

On August 9 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the...

Economy

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired by Artur Harutyunyan took place, the press service of Artsakh NA informs.

All news from section

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Oil is getting cheaper

Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation...

Oil prices are going down

World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

Society

Azerbaijani servicemen conduct shootings also when they are intoxicated. Ombudsman regularly receives alarming-calls from Gegharkunik and Syunik

Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan is receiving reports from villages in Gegharkunik and Syunik saying that Azerbaijani troops deployed nearby the Armenian villages are firing their weapons while intoxicated.

All news from section

Cluster bomb explodes in Artsakh, injuring 2 sappers

Three de-miners of the Humanitarian Center for Demining were wounded when an unexploded ordnance –...

Search for remains of fallen Armenian soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search operations to find casualties of the 2020 war and those missing in action will continue in...

53 families resettled in Artsakh's Khnatsakh. The village continues to live

The Khnatsakh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 860 inhabitants. After the war, the residents...

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan positions’ presence near some Martuni region communities poses serious problems

During the meetings with the community heads and residents of Berdashen, Ashan, Nor Shen, Hatsi, Avdur,...

Preparations for the "Extended Day School" Program completed

Renovation and furnishing of classrooms designed for the "Extended Day School " program in the Maghavuz...

Taghavar provided with round-the-clock water supply

The construction of a new water line for the Taghavard community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has been...

Military

Russia ready to help Armenia modernize armed forces, says defense chief

The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to assist Armenia in modernizing and reforming its armed forces, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday, welcoming Arshak Karapetyan in the capacity of the Armenian defense chief in Moscow on Wednesday, Tass informs.

All news from section

There is a change in the enemy's tactics. Military expert

Between 8:29am and 8:58am on Wednesday, Azerbaijan used combat drones in the direction of the positions...

Russian peacekeeping forces investigate circumstances of August 9 “shootout” near Shushi

The Russian peacekeeping command in Nagorno Karabakh launched an investigation into the August 9 Azerbaijani...

Defense Army: Azerbaijan used combat drones in direction of Artsakh military positions

Between 8:29am and 8:58am on Wednesday, Azerbaijan used combat drones in the direction of the positions...

CSTO Secretary General visits Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas visited the Yerablur military...

CSTO Secretary General visits Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas visited the Yerablur military...

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire, shells Armenian positions

Between 4pm and 10pm on Monday, the adversary violated the ceasefire in the southwestern part (Shosh-Mkhitarashen)...

Azerbaijan MOD blackmails Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh
Russia reports over 21,500 daily COVID-19 cases
Russia ready to help Armenia modernize armed forces, says defense chief
Azerbaijani servicemen conduct shootings also when they are intoxicated. Ombudsman regularly receives alarming-calls from Gegharkunik and Syunik
Search for remains of fallen Armenian soldiers continues in Artsakh
more news

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

All news from section

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Sport

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

All news from section

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Tokyo 2020: Deputy minister Giloyan slams referee bias against Aleksanyan

Diaspora

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

All news from section

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

International

Russia reports over 21,500 daily COVID-19 cases

All news from section

Infographic: Who controls what in Afghanistan

Russia defense minister: CSTO must be prepared for possible infiltration of Taliban

Algeria forest fires: Dozens killed in Kabylie region

Most Read

month

week

day

Search