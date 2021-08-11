Search for remains of fallen Armenian soldiers continues in Artsakh

The search operations to find casualties of the 2020 war and those missing in action will continue in Mataghis-Talish directions on Wednesday, Artsakh’s State Service of Emergency Situations reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Service will provide additional information about the results.

To date, 1,634 such remains have been found and already confirmed in the Artsakh territories now under Azerbaijani control since the ceasefire in November 2020.