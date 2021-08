Three de-miners of the Humanitarian Center for Demining were wounded when an unexploded ordnance – according to preliminary information a cluster bomb – exploded during engineering-reconnaissance works in Nor Shen, Martuni in Artsakh.

August 11, 2021, 14:11 Cluster bomb explodes in Artsakh, injuring 2 sappers

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Artsakh State Service of Emergency Situations said two deminers are in satisfactory condition.

The other one is in severe but stable condition.