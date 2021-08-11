Between 8:29am and 8:58am on Wednesday, Azerbaijan used combat drones in the direction of the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army.

August 11, 2021, 13:50 There is a change in the enemy's tactics. Military expert

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: Military expert Vladimir Harutyunyan, commenting on the situation, told “Artsakhpress” that the provocative actions by the Azerbaijani armed forces in recent days in different parts of the line of contact show a concrete change in the enemy's tactics.

“If in the past (after November 10, 2020) Azerbaijan was resorting to provocations firing shots only into the air from various caliber firearms, then recently, these shots from various weapons have become targeted. Such violations pose a serious threat to stability in the region.

"This once again proves that the armed forces of the enemy not only makes senseless the statement of their leader that the page of the Artsakh conflict is closed, but also tries to purposefully overshadow the mission of the Russian peacekeeping troops in the region," the expert said, noting that such behavior could not have been manifested without the consent of official Ankara.

According to Harutyunyan, the enemy is also trying to exert psychological pressure on the people of Artsakh.

“The adversary uses the technique of psychological warfare, trying to disrupt the society in the information field and bring it to internal conflicts.