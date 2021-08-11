Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Infographic: Who controls what in Afghanistan

Since the US and NATO forces announced their withdrawal from Afghanistan after 20 years of presence, the Taliban has moved swiftly, capturing a large part of the country’s territory, Aljazeera writes.

Infographic: Who controls what in Afghanistan

Infographic: Who controls what in Afghanistan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESSThe armed group, which was removed from power following the 2001 invasion, has in recent days seized key provincial capitals and other districts – about 50 percent of the country’s land.

Battlefield victories

Since Friday, the Taliban has seized at least nine provincial capitals in Afghanistan, in a lightning offensive that appears to have overwhelmed government forces.

On Wednesday, Faizabad, the capital of Badakhshan was captured by the group.

Though the government has not publicly acknowledged the falling of any of the provinces, it has announced dispatching commandos and extra forces to the same provinces.

The first provincial capital the Taliban captured in August, Zaranj of Nimruz province, gave them access to yet another border crossing with Iran and another point of access to the Durand Line.

In the following days, the capitals of Jowzjan, Kunduz, Takhar, Sar-e Pol, Samangan, Farah, and Pul-e-Khumri also fell into its hands.

The capture of Kunduz marks the third time in seven years the group has been able to overtake the province, and the Shirkhan Bandar crossing into Tajikistan.

The Taliban’s territorial gains has seen the Afghan National Security Forces increase their reliance on air raids, a practice that has led to high civilian casualties in many of the provinces they aim to retake from the armed group.

Negotiations

The defence ministry said on Saturday that US B-52 bombers struck several Taliban targets in Sheberghan, the capital of Jowzjan province.

On the same day, the US embassy issued a statement condemning the Taliban’s inroads into provincial centres in the south and north.

“We condemn the Taliban’s violent new offensive against Afghan cities. This includes the unlawful seizure of Zaranj, the capital of Afghanistan’s Nimroz province, the attack on Sheberghan, capital of Jowzjan province yesterday and today, and continuing efforts to take over Lashkar Gah in Helmand and provincial capitals elsewhere,” the statement read.

Days before the Islamic holiday of Eid al-Adha in July, Afghanistan’s key peace and reconciliation leader Abdullah Abdullah led a high-level delegation to the Qatari capital, Doha, for the latest round of talks with Taliban leaders. But it ended inconclusively.

Abdullah is expected back in Doha for two more meetings this week.

Humanitarian disasters

As fighting rages, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said healthcare workers were struggling to get medicines and other supplies into Afghanistan.

The health body said some of its staff fled as health facilities came under attack.

WHO’s regional emergency director, Rick Brennan, said at least 18.4 million people require humanitarian assistance, including 3.1 million children at risk of acute malnutrition.

According to OCHA, the total number of people displaced since January 2021 is 389,645 of which 59 percent are children.


     

Politics

Russia will maintain lasting peacekeeping presence in Artsakh, says military expert Vladimir Evseev

Head of the CIS Institute Department of Eurasian Integration and SCO Development, military expert Vladimir Evseev believes that Russia will not leave Artsakh after the 5-year term envisaged in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement ends.

All news from section

David Babayan had a telephone conversation with Armen Grigoryan

On August 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a telephone conversation...

Incidents at Armenia-Azerbaijan border pose threat to security of CSTO member Armenia – Secretary General Zas

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas says he believes...

Artsakh President, Catholicos Aram I, hold phone conversation

On August 10, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicosate...

Congressman Adam Schiff reiterates need to cut US military support to Azerbaijan over threats to Armenians

United States Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has expressed concern by the continued dangers to the...

Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the "Javakhk supports the Armenians" charity foundation

On August 9 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the...

“Unity between twin Armenian states is fundamental value” – Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan to Artsakh counterpart

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan held a meeting with visiting Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur...

Economy

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired by Artur Harutyunyan took place, the press service of Artsakh NA informs.

All news from section

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Oil is getting cheaper

Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation...

Oil prices are going down

World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

Society

53 families resettled in Artsakh's Khnatsakh. The village continues to live

The Khnatsakh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 860 inhabitants. After the war, the residents have returned to the village.

All news from section

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan positions’ presence near some Martuni region communities poses serious problems

During the meetings with the community heads and residents of Berdashen, Ashan, Nor Shen, Hatsi, Avdur,...

Preparations for the "Extended Day School" Program completed

Renovation and furnishing of classrooms designed for the "Extended Day School " program in the Maghavuz...

Taghavar provided with round-the-clock water supply

The construction of a new water line for the Taghavard community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has been...

Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

As of August 10, five new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh, the Artsakh Ministry...

The results of the student summer camp of the Artsakh State University summed up

The student summer camp of the Artsakh State University, which started on August 1 in the territory of...

Kochoghot Needs a Kindergarten. Community Head Introduces Daily Life and Problems

All the residents of the Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region have returned to the village...

Military

Russian peacekeeping forces investigate circumstances of August 9 “shootout” near Shushi

The Russian peacekeeping command in Nagorno Karabakh launched an investigation into the August 9 Azerbaijani ceasefire violation near Shushi, when a firefight took place between Artsakh Defense Army troops and the Azeri military.

All news from section

Defense Army: Azerbaijan used combat drones in direction of Artsakh military positions

Between 8:29am and 8:58am on Wednesday, Azerbaijan used combat drones in the direction of the positions...

CSTO Secretary General visits Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas visited the Yerablur military...

CSTO Secretary General visits Yerablur military cemetery in Yerevan

Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas visited the Yerablur military...

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire, shells Armenian positions

Between 4pm and 10pm on Monday, the adversary violated the ceasefire in the southwestern part (Shosh-Mkhitarashen)...

Armenia defense minister heads for Russia on working visit

Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan has left for Russia on a visit at the invitation of Russian Minister...

Armenian positions under Azerbaijani gunfire

The Azerbaijani troops opened fire from firearms of various calibers at the Armenian defense positions...

53 families resettled in Artsakh's Khnatsakh. The village continues to live
Infographic: Who controls what in Afghanistan
Russian peacekeeping forces investigate circumstances of August 9 “shootout” near Shushi
Defense Army: Azerbaijan used combat drones in direction of Artsakh military positions
Russia defense minister: CSTO must be prepared for possible infiltration of Taliban
more news

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

All news from section

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Sport

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

All news from section

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Tokyo 2020: Deputy minister Giloyan slams referee bias against Aleksanyan

Diaspora

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

All news from section

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

International

Infographic: Who controls what in Afghanistan

All news from section

Russia defense minister: CSTO must be prepared for possible infiltration of Taliban

Algeria forest fires: Dozens killed in Kabylie region

Russia’s Il-76 plane lands in Athens to help extinguish wildfires

Most Read

month

week

day

Search