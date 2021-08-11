Russian peacekeeping forces investigate circumstances of August 9 “shootout” near Shushi

The Russian peacekeeping command in Nagorno Karabakh launched an investigation into the August 9 Azerbaijani ceasefire violation near Shushi, when a firefight took place between Artsakh Defense Army troops and the Azeri military.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “On August 9, around 17:45 a shootout took place between armed formations of Nagorno Karabakh and the Azerbaijani armed forces near the settlement of Shushi,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said. “The shooting stopped at the efforts of the Russian peacekeepers, there were no casualties. The Russian peacekeeping contingent’s command is carrying out a joint investigation over the fact together with the Armenian and Azerbaijani sides."

The Defense Army of Artsakh had said in an August 10 news release that during the August 9 ceasefire violation the Azeri forces had fired, besides small arms, three shells from SPG-9 anti-tank grenade launchers.