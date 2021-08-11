Russian peacekeeping forces investigate circumstances of August 9 “shootout” near Shushi

The Russian peacekeeping command in Nagorno Karabakh launched an investigation into the August 9 Azerbaijani ceasefire violation near Shushi, when a firefight took place between Artsakh Defense Army troops and the Azeri military.
Head of the CIS Institute Department of Eurasian Integration and SCO Development, military expert Vladimir Evseev believes that Russia will not leave Artsakh after the 5-year term envisaged in the 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh ceasefire agreement ends.
On August 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a telephone conversation...
The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas says he believes...
On August 10, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicosate...
United States Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has expressed concern by the continued dangers to the...
On August 9 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the...
Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan held a meeting with visiting Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur...
August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired by Artur Harutyunyan took place, the press service of Artsakh NA informs.
On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...
The Khnatsakh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 860 inhabitants. After the war, the residents have returned to the village.
During the meetings with the community heads and residents of Berdashen, Ashan, Nor Shen, Hatsi, Avdur,...
Renovation and furnishing of classrooms designed for the "Extended Day School " program in the Maghavuz...
The construction of a new water line for the Taghavard community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has been...
As of August 10, five new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh, the Artsakh Ministry...
The student summer camp of the Artsakh State University, which started on August 1 in the territory of...
All the residents of the Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region have returned to the village...
Between 8:29am and 8:58am on Wednesday, Azerbaijan used combat drones in the direction of the positions...
Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas visited the Yerablur military...
Between 4pm and 10pm on Monday, the adversary violated the ceasefire in the southwestern part (Shosh-Mkhitarashen)...
Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan has left for Russia on a visit at the invitation of Russian Minister...
The Azerbaijani troops opened fire from firearms of various calibers at the Armenian defense positions...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
