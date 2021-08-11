53 families resettled in Artsakh's Khnatsakh. The village continues to live

The Khnatsakh community of Artsakh’s Askeran region has 860 inhabitants. After the war, the residents have returned to the village.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the community, Mher Nikoghosyan, told "Artsakhpress". "53 families have been resettled in the village. The school with 60 students has been reopened since December. We do not have a kindergarten, but there are about pre-school 43 children. The village has municipality, a house of culture and an aid station.

Recently, on the initiative of "Aurora" and with the joint efforts of the “Jraghatsner”charity foundation and the "Love Does" organization, a bakery has been opened in the community. The village is gasified. It is provided with electricity," he said.

The head of the community noted that the main problem of the village is the water supply. Speaking about the employment of the villagers and their future plans, our interlocutor noted that most of the population works in the capital Stepanakert; the rest is engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.