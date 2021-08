Between 8:29am and 8:58am on Wednesday, Azerbaijan used combat drones in the direction of the positions of the Artsakh Defense Army, the Defense Army said.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 11, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Armenian side didn’t suffer casualties.

Information and facts about this incident have been provided to the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh.