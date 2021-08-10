On August 10, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a telephone conversation with Аcting Foreign Minister of the Republic of Armenia Armen Grigoryan, the press service of the Artsakh MFA stated.

August 10, 2021, 17:42 David Babayan had a telephone conversation with Armen Grigoryan

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Issues related to the foreign policy of the two Armenian states, regional processes and the Azerbaijan-Karabagh conflict were discussed during the conversation. The parties stressed the importance of a comprehensive settlement of the issue within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship.

Babayan and Grigoryan rated high the role of the Russian peacekeeping mission in maintaining peace and stability in the region.

The interlocutors underlined the necessity to further strengthen and deepen the Armenia-Artsakh-Diaspora ties.

The parties also touched upon the prospects for expanding cooperation between the foreign ministries of Artsakh and Armenia.