Russia confirmed 21,378 COVID-19 cases over the past day, and the total case tally reached 6,491,288, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Tuesday, Tass informs.

August 10, 2021, 17:12 Russia reports less than 22,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since June 30

For the first time since June 30 less than 22,000 COVID-19 cases were recorded. In relative terms, the incidence grew by 0.33%.