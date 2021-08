August 10, 2021 14:47

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan positions’ presence near some Martuni region communities poses serious problems

During the meetings with the community heads and residents of Berdashen, Ashan, Nor Shen, Hatsi, Avdur, Myurishen communities of Martuni region, I got acquainted with the situation of human rights protection, the opportunities for the realization of rights, and the existing problems, Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan wrote this on Facebook.