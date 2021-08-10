Russian Army to receive 20 latest Armata tanks by yearend

The Russian Army will receive 20 latest T-14 ‘Armata’ tanks by the end of this year, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko said on Tuesday.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: "This year, 20 latest T-14 ‘Armata’ tanks will arrive for the troops," the defense official said during the single military output acceptance day.

Also, "65 T-90M Proryv’ serial-produced tanks" will be handed over to the troops this year, he added.

The domestic defense industry will also deliver 18 medium-and heavy-class reconnaissance/strike drones to the Russian troops while a brigade set of the Iskander-M tactical missile system will arrive for the Army ahead of schedule, the deputy defense minister said.

The Armata is a heavy tracked standardized platform serving as the basis to develop a main battle tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier and some other armored vehicles.

The T-14 tank based on the Armata platform was shown to the public for the first time at Red Square’s Victory Day Parade on May 9, 2015. The new combat vehicle features fully digitized equipment, an unmanned turret and an isolated armored capsule for the crew.