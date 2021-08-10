Artsakhpress

International

Lukashenko is awarded Friend of Azerbaijan gold medal

President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has been awarded the Gold Medal of Friend of Azerbaijan, as news.am informs, the award was established by the international magazine My Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESSLukashenko was awarded this medal "For the brotherly and friendly attitude towards the people of Azerbaijan, and especially great services in the establishment, strengthening, and development of bilateral relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan."

To note, however, one of the "special merits" of the Belarusian president is his illegal extradition of Russian Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan.


     

Politics

Incidents at Armenia-Azerbaijan border pose threat to security of CSTO member Armenia – Secretary General Zas

The Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas says he believes that the opportunities for resolving the Armenian-Azerbaijani border conflict politically aren’t exhausted and it is necessary to continue working in this direction in the Armenia-Azerbaijan-Russia format.

Artsakh President, Catholicos Aram I, hold phone conversation

On August 10, Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan had a telephone conversation with Catholicosate...

Congressman Adam Schiff reiterates need to cut US military support to Azerbaijan over threats to Armenians

United States Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has expressed concern by the continued dangers to the...

Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the "Javakhk supports the Armenians" charity foundation

On August 9 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the...

“Unity between twin Armenian states is fundamental value” – Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan to Artsakh counterpart

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan held a meeting with visiting Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur...

President appoints new commander of 2nd Army Corps

President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree appointing Vahram Grigoryan to serve as the new commander...

Russian FM, Azeri counterpart discuss ways to normalize situation at Armenian-Azeri border

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun...

Economy

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired by Artur Harutyunyan took place, the press service of Artsakh NA informs.

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Oil is getting cheaper

Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation...

Oil prices are going down

World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

Society

Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan positions’ presence near some Martuni region communities poses serious problems

During the meetings with the community heads and residents of Berdashen, Ashan, Nor Shen, Hatsi, Avdur, Myurishen communities of Martuni region, I got acquainted with the situation of human rights protection, the opportunities for the realization of rights, and the existing problems, Artsakh Human Rights Ombudsman Gegham Stepanyan wrote this on Facebook.

Preparations for the "Extended Day School" Program completed

Renovation and furnishing of classrooms designed for the "Extended Day School " program in the Maghavuz...

Taghavar provided with round-the-clock water supply

The construction of a new water line for the Taghavard community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has been...

Five new cases of coronavirus reported in Artsakh

As of August 10, five new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Artsakh, the Artsakh Ministry...

The results of the student summer camp of the Artsakh State University summed up

The student summer camp of the Artsakh State University, which started on August 1 in the territory of...

Kochoghot Needs a Kindergarten. Community Head Introduces Daily Life and Problems

All the residents of the Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region have returned to the village...

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 346 calls over last week

On August 2-6, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 346 calls,...

Military

Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire, shells Armenian positions

Between 4pm and 10pm on Monday, the adversary violated the ceasefire in the southwestern part (Shosh-Mkhitarashen) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Defense Army of Artsakh said.

Armenia defense minister heads for Russia on working visit

Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan has left for Russia on a visit at the invitation of Russian Minister...

Armenian positions under Azerbaijani gunfire

The Azerbaijani troops opened fire from firearms of various calibers at the Armenian defense positions...

Artsakh President had a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Defense

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan had a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan,the...

Arshak Karapetyan, Rustam Muradov discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan on Thursday, August 5 hosted the commander of the Russian...

Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda (Fizuli)

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved...

Attempt to penetrate Azerbaijani UAV into Armenian airspace suppressed

Azerbaijan again attempted to breach the Armenian airspace by flying a military UAV into the Gegharkunik...

Russia reports less than 22,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since June 30
Russian Army to receive 20 latest Armata tanks by yearend
Lukashenko is awarded Friend of Azerbaijan gold medal
Artsakh Ombudsman: Azerbaijan positions’ presence near some Martuni region communities poses serious problems
Greece turns to Russia for help with wildfires
Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Videos

Culture

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Sport

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Tokyo 2020: Deputy minister Giloyan slams referee bias against Aleksanyan

Diaspora

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

International

Russia reports less than 22,000 daily COVID-19 cases for the first time since June 30

Russian Army to receive 20 latest Armata tanks by yearend

Lukashenko is awarded Friend of Azerbaijan gold medal

Greece turns to Russia for help with wildfires

