President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko has been awarded the Gold Medal of Friend of Azerbaijan, as news.am informs, the award was established by the international magazine My Azerbaijan.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Lukashenko was awarded this medal "For the brotherly and friendly attitude towards the people of Azerbaijan, and especially great services in the establishment, strengthening, and development of bilateral relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan."

To note, however, one of the "special merits" of the Belarusian president is his illegal extradition of Russian Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin to Azerbaijan.