Russia will build relations with the United States on the basis of Washington's steps. The statement came from Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, TASS reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: She commented on the information that US President Joe Biden has appointed Amos Hochstein, an opponent of the North Stream 2 natural gas pipeline project, as a US State Department energy envoy.

"We will follow Washington's steps," Zakharova said.

She noted that Moscow maintains ties with Washington and has never closed the door to dialogue.