Renovation and furnishing of classrooms designed for the "Extended Day School " program in the Maghavuz community of Artsakh’s Martakert region is being completed.

August 10, 2021, 12:46 Preparations for the "Extended Day School" Program completed

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: Alenush Grigoryan, Advisor to the Minister of Education Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh told “Artsakhpress”.

"The renovation of the classrooms has started since June. Classrooms meet modern standards. Children will feel safe and comfortable," said A. Grigoryan.

According to the principal of the Maghavuz school, Vachagan Avanesyan, 95 students will attend the school this academic year. 65 of them will participate in the “Extended Day School" program. It should be noted that the Government of the Artsakh Republic is launching the "Extended Day School" strategic program in September 2021. The program will be introduced in all schools of Artsakh within three years.