The construction of a new water line for the Taghavard community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has been completed.

August 10, 2021, 12:08 Taghavard provided with round-the-clock water supply

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: The mayor of Taghavard, Oleg Harutyunyan, told "Artsakhpress".

"The community water line has remained under the control of the enemy. That's why we needed a new water line. We applied to the President of the Republic of Artsakh and the Government, as a result of which the Taghavard-Kaler bypass water line has been built, which supplies 6 liters of water per second.

There will be round-the-clock water supply in the village, and part of it will be provided to the Red Market community.

I can say for sure that the water problem in the community has been solved by 95%," said O. Harutyunyan.