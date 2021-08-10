Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire, shells Armenian positions

Between 4pm and 10pm on Monday, the adversary violated the ceasefire in the southwestern part (Shosh-Mkhitarashen) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Defense Army of Artsakh said.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: “Besides firing firearms, the Azerbaijani military used a SPG-9 anti-tank grenade launcher, firing three shells at Armenian positions. The Armenian side doesn’t have casualties. The relevant information regarding the incident was provided to the command of the Russian peacekeepers.”

The command of the Artsakh Defense Army calls on the Azerbaijani side to adhere to the agreements reached and to refrain from steps aimed at further escalating the situation.