Azerbaijan violates Artsakh ceasefire, shells Armenian positions

Between 4pm and 10pm on Monday, the adversary violated the ceasefire in the southwestern part (Shosh-Mkhitarashen) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Defense Army of Artsakh said.
Between 4pm and 10pm on Monday, the adversary violated the ceasefire in the southwestern part (Shosh-Mkhitarashen) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Defense Army of Artsakh said.
United States Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has expressed concern by the continued dangers to the Armenian people after Azerbaijan and Turkey made war on the people of Artsakh, and Azerbaijan has continued to threaten and attack Armenia.
On August 9 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the...
Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan held a meeting with visiting Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur...
President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree appointing Vahram Grigoryan to serve as the new commander...
Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun...
Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on Monday received Secretary General Stanislav...
The head of the Security Council, Hayk Petrosyan, on Monday met with Collective Security Treaty Organization...
August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired by Artur Harutyunyan took place, the press service of Artsakh NA informs.
On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...
World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.
Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation...
World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.
World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.
World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.
The construction of a new water line for the Taghavard community of Artsakh’s Martuni region has been completed.
The student summer camp of the Artsakh State University, which started on August 1 in the territory of...
All the residents of the Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region have returned to the village...
On August 2-6, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 346 calls,...
On August 12,13 from 20:00, at the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory visitors can be the witness of...
On August 9, the training course for the specialists involved in the extended day school program adopted...
Within the framework of the "Artsakh of Life" project, “Artsakhpress” interviewed the Minister of...
Between 4pm and 10pm on Monday, the adversary violated the ceasefire in the southwestern part (Shosh-Mkhitarashen) of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the Defense Army of Artsakh said.
Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan has left for Russia on a visit at the invitation of Russian Minister...
The Azerbaijani troops opened fire from firearms of various calibers at the Armenian defense positions...
President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan had a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan,the...
Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan on Thursday, August 5 hosted the commander of the Russian...
During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved...
Azerbaijan again attempted to breach the Armenian airspace by flying a military UAV into the Gegharkunik...
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...
1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...
month
week
day