The student summer camp of the Artsakh State University, which started on August 1 in the territory of Patara village, was summed up.

August 10, 2021, 11:12 The results of the student summer camp of the Artsakh State University summed up

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: 100 students from the universities of the Republic of Artsakh and the Republic of Armenia participated in the camp.

Zarine Sarajyan, Head of the Information and Public Relations Department of the Artsakh State University, told “Artsakhpress”.

"During the camp, the students participated in educational, cultural, cognitive, sports, cultural and entertaining events.

At the closing ceremony of the camp, the students, summing up the daily life of the camp, expressed satisfaction with the effectiveness of the program, expecting that such initiatives will be continous.

The most active teams were encouraged with diplomas,” Zarine Sarajyan said.