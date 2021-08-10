Greece's prime minister has apologised for failures in tackling the wildfires tearing across the country.

August 10, 2021, 10:06 Greece fires: PM apologises as blazes rage on Evia island

Hundreds of firefighters have been battling huge blazes that have forced thousands of people to flee their homes and destroyed dozens of properties.

"We may have done what was humanly possible, but in many cases it was not enough," Kyriakos Mitsotakis said.

Thick smoke is still pouring off the island of Evia, north-east of Athens, which has been ablaze for a week.

Dozens of homes and acres of forest have already been scorched to the ground in Evia, on the outskirts of the capital, and in other parts of Greece.