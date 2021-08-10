Artsakhpress

International

Biden expands US sanctions against Belarus — White House

US President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday that expands sanctions introduced earlier by the US administration against Belarus. The relevant document and the letter of the head of states to Congress leaders were released by the White House, Tass informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS"I, Joseph R. Biden Jr., President of the United States of America, hereby expand the scope of the national emergency declared in Executive Order 13405 of June 16, 2006 (Blocking Property of Certain Persons Undermining Democratic Processes or Institutions in Belarus), finding that the Belarusian regime’s harmful activities and long-standing abuses aimed at suppressing democracy and the exercise of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Belarus — including illicit and oppressive activities stemming from the August 9, 2020, fraudulent Belarusian presidential election and its aftermath, such as the elimination of political opposition and civil society organizations and the regime’s disruption and endangering of international civil air travel — constitute an unusual and extraordinary threat to the national security and foreign policy of the United States," the Executive Order says.

Newly introduced restrictions cover in particular "the defense and related materiel sector, security sector, energy sector, potassium chloride (potash) sector, tobacco products sector, construction sector, or transportation sector of the economy of Belarus, or any other sector of the Belarus economy as may be determined by the Secretary of the Treasury, in consultation with the Secretary of State," according to the text of the Executive Order.


     

Politics

Congressman Adam Schiff reiterates need to cut US military support to Azerbaijan over threats to Armenians

United States Congressman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) has expressed concern by the continued dangers to the Armenian people after Azerbaijan and Turkey made war on the people of Artsakh, and Azerbaijan has continued to threaten and attack Armenia.

Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the "Javakhk supports the Armenians" charity foundation

On August 9 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the...

“Unity between twin Armenian states is fundamental value” – Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan to Artsakh counterpart

Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan held a meeting with visiting Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur...

President appoints new commander of 2nd Army Corps

President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree appointing Vahram Grigoryan to serve as the new commander...

Russian FM, Azeri counterpart discuss ways to normalize situation at Armenian-Azeri border

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun...

Armenia acting FM, CSTO Secretary General discuss Karabakh conflict

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on Monday received Secretary General Stanislav...

Armenia Security Council head, CSTO chief confer on situation at Azerbaijan border

The head of the Security Council, Hayk Petrosyan, on Monday met with Collective Security Treaty Organization...

Economy

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired by Artur Harutyunyan took place, the press service of Artsakh NA informs.

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Oil is getting cheaper

Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation...

Oil prices are going down

World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

Society

Kochoghot Needs a Kindergarten. Community Head Introduces Daily Life and Problems

All the residents of the Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region have returned to the village after the war.

The hotline of the Artsakh President’s Office received 346 calls over last week

On August 2-6, the hotline staff of the Office of the Artsakh Republic President received 346 calls,...

Byurakan Observatory invites visitors to witness Perseid meteor shower

On August 12,13 from 20:00, at the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory visitors can be the witness of...

The Training Course for the Specialists of Extended Day School Program Launched in Stepanakert

On August 9, the training course for the specialists involved in the extended day school program adopted...

"Artsakh of Life". Mane Tandilian

Within the framework of the "Artsakh of Life" project, “Artsakhpress” interviewed the Minister of...

NASA proposes volunteers to spend 1 year in ‘Martian habitat’

NASA is looking for applicants to spend a whole year pretending they live on Mars, news.am informs, citing...

Eurowings starts Armenia flights

Eurowings airline is launching a new direct connection and will fly its passengers from Cologne/Bonn...

Military

Armenia defense minister heads for Russia on working visit

Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan has left for Russia on a visit at the invitation of Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

Armenian positions under Azerbaijani gunfire

The Azerbaijani troops opened fire from firearms of various calibers at the Armenian defense positions...

Artsakh President had a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Defense

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan had a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan,the...

Arshak Karapetyan, Rustam Muradov discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan on Thursday, August 5 hosted the commander of the Russian...

Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda (Fizuli)

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved...

Attempt to penetrate Azerbaijani UAV into Armenian airspace suppressed

Azerbaijan again attempted to breach the Armenian airspace by flying a military UAV into the Gegharkunik...

Situation near Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

Overnight August 4 and as of 10:00 in the morning the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was...

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Videos

Culture

Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Sport

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Tokyo 2020: Deputy minister Giloyan slams referee bias against Aleksanyan

Diaspora

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

International

US moves to mandate Covid-19 vaccine for active duty military members

Greece fires: PM apologises as blazes rage on Evia island

Biden expands US sanctions against Belarus — White House

At least 51 killed in Mali village raids

