Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan has left for Russia on a visit at the invitation of Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoigu, the Ministry of Defense of Armenia reports.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 10, ARTSAKHPRESS: In Moscow, the Armenian defense minister is scheduled to meet with his Russian counterpart, as well as to hold a number of other working meetings.