On August 9 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan received the representatives of the "Javakhk supports the Armenians" charity foundation, the Presidential Office stated.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: In his speech, the head of state underscored the active involvement of the Armenians of Javakhk in important processes for the Homeland, in particular noting the humanitarian assistance provided to the Armenians of Artsakh during the war unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh last fall.

During the meeting, as a sign of gratitude, President Harutyunyan handed a ''Letter of Appreciation'' to Karen Papikyan, Head of the Foundation.