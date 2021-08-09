All the residents of the Kochoghot community of Artsakh’s Martakert region have returned to the village after the war.

August 9, 2021, 17:12 Kochoghot Needs a Kindergarten. Community Head Introduces Daily Life and Problems

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The head of the Kochoghot community, Veliko Sargsyan told "Artsakhpress”.

"The village has 435 residants. After the war, 13 families have resettled in the village. The school with 89 students has been reopened since January 2021. We do not have a kindergarten, but there are about 40 pre-school children in the village.

In 2016, the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund built a community center. It is a two-storey multifunctional building that includes village hall, a celebrity hall, a library, a computer room, an aid station and a lobby. The building is furnished, has a heating and ventilation system. The construction of such centers not only has a positive impact on the solution of a number of problems in the village, but also ensures the effective and coordinated activity of the local structures, "said V. Sargsyan.

The head of the community also mentioned the problems of the village.

"The village is not gasified. A part of the village is provided with high-capacity electricity, while the other part is not. We have a problem with drinking and irrigation water almost all year round. The school does not have a gym or playground. There are some privatized areas near the village, where no work is being done due to lack of equipment," he said.

Speaking about the employment of the villagers and their future plans, Sargsyan noted that 80% of the population work in "Base Metals" mining company, while others are engaged in cattle breeding and agriculture.