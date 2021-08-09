Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan held a meeting with visiting Speaker of Parliament of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan.

August 9, 2021, 17:04 “Unity between twin Armenian states is fundamental value” – Speaker of Parliament Alen Simonyan to Artsakh counterpart

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS-ARMENPRESS: “The fact that I am holding my first official meeting in the capacity of Speaker of Parliament with Mr. Tovmasyan is important for me,” Simonyan said on social media. “During the meeting I emphasized that unity between the twin Armenian states is a fundamental value, the continuous strengthening of which should always have its place in state and public strategic programs. In turn, Speaker of Parliament of the Republic of Artsakh Artur Tovmasyan attached importance to the role of parliamentary diplomacy in the Artsakh recognition process.”