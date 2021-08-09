Wildfires are continuing to rip through the Greek island of Evia, prompting residents to flee to safety by sea, BBC reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: More than 2,000 people have already been evacuated, with elderly residents carried onto ferries.

Greece is experiencing its most severe heatwave in 30 years in which temperatures have spiked to 45C. Heatwaves such as this are becoming more likely and more extreme because of human-induced climate change. The subsequent hot, dry weather is likely to fuel wildfires.

A number of wildfires have struck the country in recent days.

On Evia, a large island to the north and east of Athens, two fire fronts have destroyed thousands of hectares of land, along with a number of houses and businesses.

Civil Protection Chief Nikos Hardalias said the water-bombing planes faced a number of difficulties including poor visibility caused by the fires.

"The situation in Attica (which encompasses Athens) is better, but we are afraid of the danger of flare-ups," he added.