On the initiative of the cultural and youth center "Dizak Art", a series of events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh.

August 9, 2021, 15:47 Events will be organized for young people displaced from Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Yerazik Hayriyan, the co-founder of the "Dizak Art" cultural and youth center, informed "Artsakhpress".

‘’The "Dizak Art" cultural and youth center continues its activity in Yerevan. We will celebrate the International Youth Day on August 12. We invite the young people displaced from Artsakh to celebrate the day together. We will discuss the issues about which they are concerned, as well as entertaing games will be organized,” said Yerazik Hayriyan.