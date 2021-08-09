Armenia acting FM, CSTO Secretary General discuss Karabakh conflict

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on Monday received Secretary General Stanislav Zas of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: Grigoryan briefed Zas on the situation following the Azerbaijani military invasion in the Syunik and Gegharkunik provinces, as well as the regular Azerbaijani provocations, including from the territory of Nakhijevan, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

As part of Armenia’s assessments regarding the security situation in the CSTO zone of responsibility and the Caucasus region, Grigoryan presented to Zas the consequences of the Azeri-Turkish aggression against Artsakh and related threats. Both sides emphasized the need for de-escalating the situation.

The Nagorno Karabakh conflict was addressed and the need for a comprehensive and lasting resolution of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was emphasized.

The interlocutors reflected also on Armenia's upcoming chairmanship at the CSTO. In this connection, Stanislav Zas stressed the importance of improving the CSTO and assured that the working agencies of this organization will make every effort to implement the Armenian side’s respective priorities to be announced.