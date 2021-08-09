Armenia Security Council head, CSTO chief confer on situation at Azerbaijan border

The head of the Security Council, Hayk Petrosyan, on Monday met with Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Stanislav Zas, who is on a working visit to Armenia, news.am informs.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: During the meeting, the interlocutors discussed the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the latest developments in this regard, and the possibilities of using the existing mechanisms within the CSTO in the process of peaceful settlement of this situation.

Petrosyan and Zas touched also upon the process of coordinating the draft documents to be discussed at the session of the Committee of Secretaries of the CSTO Security Councils to be held in Tajikistan in September, as well as the preparation of the priorities of Armenia's forthcoming chairmanship at the CSTO.