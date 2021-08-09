The Training Course for the Specialists of Extended Day School Program Launched in Stepanakert

On August 9, the training course for the specialists involved in the extended day school program adopted by the Ministry of Education, Science, Culture and Sport of the Republic of Artsakh, has started in Stepanakert.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: "Border communities of Martuni, Askeran, Martakert and Shushi regions are involved in the program.

From September 1, a special program will be launched in fourteen schools of the Artsakh Republic, which envisages the improvement of the preparation of lessons, ensuring the quality of education and healthy food for students.

In all the schools, we modernize and furnish classrooms, which are funded by the Diaspora communities.

In the communities involved in the program, all leisure, sports and cultural events will be coordinated by the extended day school program, "said Vahram Soghomonyan, Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Education Affairs.

According to Soghomonyan, it is planned to introduce the program in all schools of Artsakh within three years.

According to Alenush Grigoryan, Advisor to the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Artsakh, the program inspires hope. Its implementation requires a lot of work. After the war it is one of the strategic programs planned by the Government of Artsakh.

The program was intended for twenty schools, but we have a problem with finding donors. I want to appeal to the Armenians all over the world to help us in order to realize this program in other schools of Artsakh, as well," said Grigoryan.