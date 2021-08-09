Within the framework of the "Artsakh of Life" project, “Artsakhpress” interviewed the Minister of Labor, Social Affairs and Migration of the Republic of Artsakh, Mane Tandilyan.
"Artsakh of Life". Mane Tandilian
I think our short-term problem that includes different social programs and various infrastructural corrections has been solved. Now is the stage of medium- and long-term work, when houses must be built quickly and opportunities for the economic development must be created, so that the people of Artsakh will be self-sufficient in terms of income.
"Today, we can already state that the people of Artsakh, having gone through so many disasters, have returned to their Homeland. They will continue to live here, if we do the work that is really needed," says Mane Tandilyan.
"To hope that the people of Artsakh will come and live on their land with a purely patriotic motive would be a wrong and unjust approach to the people of Artsakh. Therefore, I am convinced that the state and the government have work to do in this direction.
Armenians must live in Artsakh forever and stand up for their land."