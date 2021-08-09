CSTO Secretary-General arrives in Armenia

The Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has arrived in Armenia, the organization reported.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: The Secretary-General is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Acting Foreign Minister Armen Grigoryan, and Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan.

During the meetings, Stanislav Zas will brief the Armenian side on the situation in the CSTO area of responsibility, as well as the preparations for the next session of the CSTO Collective Security Council.