A private plane en route from Lithuania to Latvia crashed in the vicinity of Cesis. The pilot died in the crash, and the passenger was injured and hospitalized, news.am informs.

August 9, 2021, 10:27 Pilot killed in plane crash in Latvia

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: According to the representative of the Civil Aviation Agency, during takeoff, a light-engine aircraft registered in the Lithuanian Aircraft Register was unable to level off and gain altitude, and then fell to the ground. According to preliminary data, the deceased was a citizen of Lithuania.

In connection with the incident, the Latvian State Police launched a criminal case.