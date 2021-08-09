US continues to support Afghanistan forces with

The US mission in Afghanistan remains the safe and orderly withdrawal of US troops per President Biden’s directive, as news.am informs, this was noted in a statement issued by the Pentagon.

"We continue to support Afghan forces w/ funding, maintenance & when able, defensive air strikes.

"The continued Taliban bloodshed does nothing but lead to more bloodshed, prolongs conflict & alienates the Afghan ppl.

"We continue to call on the Taliban to suspend their offensive operations & engage in good-faith dialogue for a negotiated settlement.

"We are appalled by numerous reports of Taliban violations of human rights, including the forcible entry into international NGO compounds & the use of civilians as human shields,” the Pentagon statement also reads.