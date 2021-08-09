Artsakhpress

Society

Byurakan Observatory invites visitors to witness Perseid meteor shower

On August 12,13 from 20:00, at the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory visitors can be the witness of a very beautiful celestial phenomenon, Perseid meteor shower, or as many call it the shooting stars.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESSAs the Observatory said in a released statement, perseids are white, swift and bright meteors. Despite their small size, they leave visible traces in the sky. On these days observatory visitors can attend the lectures under the open sky, observe the night sky (through the telescope, have a VIP tour to 1m Schmidt Telescope, visit Viktor Ambartsumian House-Museum, which on this occasion will be open till 21:00, Panorama.am informs.

The lectures under the starry nights will be held by Director of the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory Areg Mickaelian. Duration is 1 hour to start at 21:00. VIP tour to 1m Schmidt telescope, which is known for the famous Markarian Survey, one of the UNESCO “Memory of the World” documentary heritage items, the records of which were carried out with the mentioned telescope.


     

Politics

Russian FM, Azeri counterpart discuss ways to normalize situation at Armenian-Azeri border

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone conversation with his Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov to discuss the ways of normalizing the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, the Russian foreign ministry said in a news release.

Armenia acting FM, CSTO Secretary General discuss Karabakh conflict

Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Armen Grigoryan on Monday received Secretary General Stanislav...

Armenia Security Council head, CSTO chief confer on situation at Azerbaijan border

The head of the Security Council, Hayk Petrosyan, on Monday met with Collective Security Treaty Organization...

CSTO Secretary-General arrives in Armenia

The Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas has arrived...

Artsakh FM, Transnistria counterpart discuss cooperation

On August 6, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a telephone conversation...

President Armen Sarkissi held a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Armenia Fukushima Masanori, the...

Consul General of Armenia in LA holds remote meeting with Congressman Michael Steele

Armenian Consul General in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian held a remote meeting with US Congressman...

Economy

Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management of the Artsakh Republic NA Convened a Sitting

August 5, the sitting of the NA Standing Committee on Budget, Financial and Economic Management chaired by Artur Harutyunyan took place, the press service of Artsakh NA informs.

The state is starting a new credit policy: Arayik Harutyunyan convened a consultation

On August 2 President of the Artsakh Republic Arayik Harutyunyan convened a working consultation to discuss...

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

Oil is getting cheaper

Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation...

Oil prices are going down

World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

Society

The Training Course for the Specialists of Extended Day School Program Launched in Stepanakert

On August 9, the training course for the specialists involved in the extended day school program adopted...

"Artsakh of Life". Mane Tandilian

Within the framework of the "Artsakh of Life" project, “Artsakhpress” interviewed the Minister of...

NASA proposes volunteers to spend 1 year in ‘Martian habitat’

NASA is looking for applicants to spend a whole year pretending they live on Mars, news.am informs, citing...

Eurowings starts Armenia flights

Eurowings airline is launching a new direct connection and will fly its passengers from Cologne/Bonn...

Azatouhi Simonyan Visited Central Office of the Armenian Educational Institution in the United States

Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs, Azatouhi Simonyan, visited the...

Apple criticised for system that detects child abuse

Apple is facing criticism over a new system that finds child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on US users'...

Military

Armenian positions under Azerbaijani gunfire

The Azerbaijani troops opened fire from firearms of various calibers at the Armenian defense positions in the Yeraskh border section on Friday, at around 12:10am, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

Artsakh President had a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Defense

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan had a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan,the...

Arshak Karapetyan, Rustam Muradov discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan on Thursday, August 5 hosted the commander of the Russian...

Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda (Fizuli)

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved...

Attempt to penetrate Azerbaijani UAV into Armenian airspace suppressed

Azerbaijan again attempted to breach the Armenian airspace by flying a military UAV into the Gegharkunik...

Situation near Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

Overnight August 4 and as of 10:00 in the morning the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was...

New Defense Minister, Russian ambassador discuss military-political cooperation

Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan held a meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin on August...

Russia reports over 22,100 daily COVID-19 cases
Russian FM, Azeri counterpart discuss ways to normalize situation at Armenian-Azeri border
Armenia acting FM, CSTO Secretary General discuss Karabakh conflict
Armenia Security Council head, CSTO chief confer on situation at Azerbaijan border
Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Photos

Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Videos

Culture

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Sport

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Tokyo 2020: Deputy minister Giloyan slams referee bias against Aleksanyan

Diaspora

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

International

Russia reports over 22,100 daily COVID-19 cases

US continues to support Afghanistan forces with "defensive air strikes"

Pilot killed in plane crash in Latvia

Tokyo attack: Knife-wielding man injures 10 on train

