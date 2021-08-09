Byurakan Observatory invites visitors to witness Perseid meteor shower

On August 12,13 from 20:00, at the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory visitors can be the witness of a very beautiful celestial phenomenon, Perseid meteor shower, or as many call it the shooting stars.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 9, ARTSAKHPRESS: As the Observatory said in a released statement, perseids are white, swift and bright meteors. Despite their small size, they leave visible traces in the sky. On these days observatory visitors can attend the lectures under the open sky, observe the night sky (through the telescope, have a VIP tour to 1m Schmidt Telescope, visit Viktor Ambartsumian House-Museum, which on this occasion will be open till 21:00, Panorama.am informs.

The lectures under the starry nights will be held by Director of the Byurakan Astrophysical Observatory Areg Mickaelian. Duration is 1 hour to start at 21:00. VIP tour to 1m Schmidt telescope, which is known for the famous Markarian Survey, one of the UNESCO “Memory of the World” documentary heritage items, the records of which were carried out with the mentioned telescope.