Eurowings airline is launching a new direct connection and will fly its passengers from Cologne/Bonn to the Armenian capital Yerevan for the first time.

August 7, 2021, 11:21 Eurowings starts Armenia flights

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Starting August 6, every Friday, an Airbus A320 takes off for Armenia at 2.20 pm, arriving at 8.40 pm. The return flight departs on the same day at 9.30 p.m. and lands at Cologne/Bonn Airport at 00.20 am the next day. All flight times are local times, the airline said in a news release.

Marcelo Wende, Director of “Armenia” International Airports” CJSC, said: “We are happy that Eurowings is entering the Armenian market. We congratulate the airline and wish them successful operation and safe flights. From now on, opportunities to travel directly to Europe will increase.”

“It a big pleasure for us at Eurowings to serve for the first time the Armenian market and offer the regular Eurowings flights from “Zvartnots” International Airport of Yerevan to Cologne. Together with Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa as of next Friday and now Eurowings, as one of the leading European Low Cost Carriers, we are glad to increase our Lufthansa Group presence in Yerevan and therefore offer more opportunities for travelers from Armenia” René Koinzack, General Manager Sales Ukraine, South Caucasus, Belarus and Turkmenistan at Lufthansa Group.