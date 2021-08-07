Advisor to the President of the Republic of Artsakh on Diaspora Affairs, Azatouhi Simonyan, visited the central office of the Armenian Educational Institution in the United States.

August 7, 2021, 11:10 Azatouhi Simonyan Visited Central Office of the Armenian Educational Institution in the United States

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 7, ARTSAKHPRESS: Azatouhi Simonyan told ''Artsakhpress'' that the programs being implemented in Artsakh and the current challenges were discussed with the leadership of the institution.

''The new problems that the educational system of Artsakh faces and the measures and the new educational programs developed by the Government of the Republic of Artsakh were discussed. The Armenian Educational Institution has been renovating and rebuilding several dozen schools in Artsakh for years. The institution also has sponsored the education of many Artsakh students.

"Today, the Armenian Educational Institution is also involved in the implementation of school-building and student-centered programs in Artsakh. Within the framework of the program, the renovation and reconstruction of the schools in Kaghartsi, Martuni and Nerkin Horatagh communities of Artsakh's Martakert region have already begun," she said.

Simonyan informed that the President of the Republic of Artsakh awarded the long-term head of the Armenian Educational Institution, Peter Baghdasaryan, with the "Gratitude" medal, which she personally handed him with great honor.