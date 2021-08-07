Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
Society

Apple criticised for system that detects child abuse

Apple is facing criticism over a new system that finds child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on US users' devices, BBC reports.

Apple criticised for system that detects child abuse

Apple criticised for system that detects child abuse

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 7, ARTSAKHPRESSThe technology will search for matches of known CSAM before the image is stored onto iCloud Photos.

But there are concerns that the technology could be expanded and used by authoritarian governments to spy on its own citizens.

WhatsApp head Will Cathcart called Apple's move "very concerning".

Apple said that new versions of iOS and iPadOS - due to be released later this year - will have "new applications of cryptography to help limit the spread of CSAM online, while designing for user privacy".

The system will report a match which is then manually reviewed by a human. It can then take steps to disable a user's account and report to law enforcement.

The company says that the new technology offers "significant" privacy benefits over existing techniques - as Apple only learns about users' photos if they have a collection of known child sex abuse material in their iCloud account.

But WhatsApp's Mr Cathcart says the system "could very easily be used to scan private content for anything they or a government decides it wants to control. Countries where iPhones are sold will have different definitions on what is acceptable".


     

Politics

Artsakh FM, Transnistria counterpart discuss cooperation

On August 6, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic Vitaly Ignatyev, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

All news from section

President Armen Sarkissi held a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Armenia Fukushima Masanori, the...

Consul General of Armenia in LA holds remote meeting with Congressman Michael Steele

Armenian Consul General in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian held a remote meeting with US Congressman...

Armenia expresses solidarity with Greece amid wildfires

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with Greece as the country is battling...

President Raisi to visit Armenia as Yerevan and Tehran discuss enhancing ties

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the newly-elected President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi held a meeting in...

Artsakh FM meets foreign journalists, representatives of youth organizations

On August 4, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Goris with a...

Armenian PM arrives in Iran

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Iran for the inauguration ceremony of President Ebrahim...

Economy

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

All news from section

Oil is getting cheaper

Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation...

Oil prices are going down

World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...

Oil is getting cheaper

World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...

Society

Apple criticised for system that detects child abuse

Apple is facing criticism over a new system that finds child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on US users' devices, BBC reports.

All news from section

Artsakh State Minister held a meeting with the representatives of the civil society

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan on Friday met with the representatives of the civil society.

''Hayordi" patriotic camp launched in Lori

The "Hayordi" patriotic camp has been launched in Lori for several days.

Azerbaijan uses radio jammers against Artsakh – prosecution

A criminal investigation conducted by Artsakh’s law enforcement revealed that the Azerbaijani authorities...

Syrian airline announces re-launch of Aleppo-Yerevan flights

The Syrian Ajnehat al-Sham airline announced the resumption of the Aleppo-Yerevan flights.

More than 390 houses damaged due to the war being renovated in Martuni

In the regional center of Martuni and in other settlements of the region, the reconstruction works of...

Russian peacekeepers provide safety of workers during installation of plumbing system near delimitative line in Artsakh

The servicemen of the Russian Peacekeeping Forces have provided the safety of civilian specialists that...

Military

Armenian positions under Azerbaijani gunfire

The Azerbaijani troops opened fire from firearms of various calibers at the Armenian defense positions in the Yeraskh border section on Friday, at around 12:10am, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

All news from section

Artsakh President had a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Defense

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan had a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan,the...

Arshak Karapetyan, Rustam Muradov discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan on Thursday, August 5 hosted the commander of the Russian...

Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda (Fizuli)

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved...

Attempt to penetrate Azerbaijani UAV into Armenian airspace suppressed

Azerbaijan again attempted to breach the Armenian airspace by flying a military UAV into the Gegharkunik...

Situation near Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

Overnight August 4 and as of 10:00 in the morning the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was...

New Defense Minister, Russian ambassador discuss military-political cooperation

Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan held a meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin on August...

Apple criticised for system that detects child abuse
Western countries wage targeted campaign against use of Russian medical preparations
Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta spread, England says
Artsakh State Minister held a meeting with the representatives of the civil society
23 killed in India's West Bengal floods
more news

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Sport

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

All news from section

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Tokyo 2020: Deputy minister Giloyan slams referee bias against Aleksanyan

Diaspora

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

All news from section

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

International

Western countries wage targeted campaign against use of Russian medical preparations

All news from section

Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta spread, England says

23 killed in India's West Bengal floods

Central Asia’s leaders meet as Taliban makes gains in Afghanistan

Most Read

month

week

day

Search