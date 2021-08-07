Artsakhpress

ՀԱՅРУСENG
ՀԱՅРУСENG
International

Western countries wage targeted campaign against use of Russian medical preparations

Western countries are waging a ‘targeted campaign’ against the use of Russian medical preparations, including the vaccine against the novel coronavirus, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov stated, Tass informs.

Western countries wage targeted campaign against use of Russian medical preparations

Western countries wage targeted campaign against use of Russian medical preparations

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 7, ARTSAKHPRESSAntonov was asked by journalists to comment on the US approach regarding the use of Russia’s Sputnik-V vaccine against the ongoing global COVID-19 spread.

"The West refuses to acknowledge that findings of our scientists may help to provide for the health and wellbeing of the humankind," Antonov was quoted as saying on the FaceBook account of the Russian Embassy to the United States.

"Moreover, a targeted campaign is being waged against the use of our [Russian] medical preparations," the Russian ambassador added.

The Russian diplomat said that the "US Department of Health and Human Services [HHS] stated in its annual report for 2020 that its administration used the Health Ministry of Brazil to convince the whole country to abstain from getting Sputnik V jabs."

Antonov also said that despite Russia’s readiness to supply the vaccine to other countries "on the transparent and non-discriminatory basis" to fight the pandemic, Russia "keeps countering the infamous double standards."

"We must stress in this regard that there is no place for politics when we speak about the health and lives of people," he said. "We call on our partners to realize it as soon as possible."

"We can win the fight against the infection only by joining our efforts," Antonov added.

Today, four coronavirus vaccines have been registered in Russia, namely Sputnik V and Sputnik Light developed by the Russian Health Ministry’s Gamaleya Center, EpiVacCorona developed by the sanitary watchdog’s Vector Center, and CoviVac developed by the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Chumakov Center. Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, and CoviVac are two-dose shots, while Sputnik Light is a one-dose version of Sputnik V.

To date, Sputnik V has been registered in over 65 countries covering a total population of over 3.5 billion people. Data from regulators in a number of nations, including Argentina, Serbia, Bahrain, Hungary, Mexico and other countries, obtained during the inoculation of the population, show that Sputnik V is one of the safest and most effective vaccines against the novel coronavirus.

On March 4, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reported that it began the rolling review of the jab. However, the certification of the Russian vaccine has not yet been approved by the EMA.


     

Politics

Artsakh FM, Transnistria counterpart discuss cooperation

On August 6, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic Vitaly Ignatyev, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

All news from section

President Armen Sarkissi held a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Armenia

President Armen Sarkissian held a meeting with Japan’s Ambassador to Armenia Fukushima Masanori, the...

Consul General of Armenia in LA holds remote meeting with Congressman Michael Steele

Armenian Consul General in Los Angeles, Ambassador Armen Baibourtian held a remote meeting with US Congressman...

Armenia expresses solidarity with Greece amid wildfires

The Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed solidarity with Greece as the country is battling...

President Raisi to visit Armenia as Yerevan and Tehran discuss enhancing ties

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the newly-elected President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi held a meeting in...

Artsakh FM meets foreign journalists, representatives of youth organizations

On August 4, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan met in Goris with a...

Armenian PM arrives in Iran

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has arrived in Iran for the inauguration ceremony of President Ebrahim...

Economy

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

All news from section

Oil is getting cheaper

Oil on Wednesday morning is moderately cheaper against the background of a tense epidemiological situation...

Oil prices are going down

World oil prices are falling, according to trading data.

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

World oil prices are rising

World oil prices are rising during trading on Tuesday, July 27, news.am informs.

Economic activity index in Armenia grows by 5%

According to the results of the first half of 2021, the index of economic activity in Armenia increased...

Oil is getting cheaper

World oil prices are falling on Monday morning, investors are assessing the risks around the situation...

Society

Apple criticised for system that detects child abuse

Apple is facing criticism over a new system that finds child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on US users' devices, BBC reports.

All news from section

Artsakh State Minister held a meeting with the representatives of the civil society

Artsakh State Minister Artak Beglaryan on Friday met with the representatives of the civil society.

''Hayordi" patriotic camp launched in Lori

The "Hayordi" patriotic camp has been launched in Lori for several days.

Azerbaijan uses radio jammers against Artsakh – prosecution

A criminal investigation conducted by Artsakh’s law enforcement revealed that the Azerbaijani authorities...

Syrian airline announces re-launch of Aleppo-Yerevan flights

The Syrian Ajnehat al-Sham airline announced the resumption of the Aleppo-Yerevan flights.

More than 390 houses damaged due to the war being renovated in Martuni

In the regional center of Martuni and in other settlements of the region, the reconstruction works of...

Russian peacekeepers provide safety of workers during installation of plumbing system near delimitative line in Artsakh

The servicemen of the Russian Peacekeeping Forces have provided the safety of civilian specialists that...

Military

Armenian positions under Azerbaijani gunfire

The Azerbaijani troops opened fire from firearms of various calibers at the Armenian defense positions in the Yeraskh border section on Friday, at around 12:10am, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

All news from section

Artsakh President had a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Defense

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan had a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan,the...

Arshak Karapetyan, Rustam Muradov discuss situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Armenian Defense Minister Arshak Karapetyan on Thursday, August 5 hosted the commander of the Russian...

Remains of another Armenian serviceman found in Varanda (Fizuli)

During today’s searches conducted in Varanda (Fizuli), the Artsakh rescuers have found and retrieved...

Attempt to penetrate Azerbaijani UAV into Armenian airspace suppressed

Azerbaijan again attempted to breach the Armenian airspace by flying a military UAV into the Gegharkunik...

Situation near Armenian-Azerbaijani border is relatively stable

Overnight August 4 and as of 10:00 in the morning the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border was...

New Defense Minister, Russian ambassador discuss military-political cooperation

Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan held a meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kopirkin on August...

Apple criticised for system that detects child abuse
Western countries wage targeted campaign against use of Russian medical preparations
Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta spread, England says
Artsakh State Minister held a meeting with the representatives of the civil society
23 killed in India's West Bengal floods
more news

Analytical

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

All news from section

Interview

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

All news from section

Photos

Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Open Sambo Championship held in Stepanakert
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Kyokushin Karate Trainings
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Master classes held in Stepanakert by the athletes of the Lvinoe Serdce (Lion heart) combat club
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
Amaras welcomed the pilgrims with open arms
 more news

Videos

more news
more news

Culture

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

All news from section

Premiere of the song "My Hadrut" performed by the famous singer will take place

Stonehenge could follow Liverpool in losing its UNESCO world heritage status

Stepanakert Art School to hold reporting concert. The institution has a new address

Sport

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

All news from section

World Champion from Artsakh will take part in international tournament

Artsakh athletes will take part in youth sports games in Yerevan

Tokyo 2020: Deputy minister Giloyan slams referee bias against Aleksanyan

Diaspora

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

All news from section

Nearly 200 Jews from different organizations visit Armenian clergyman injured in attack in Jerusalem

Armenian Genocide commemoration events launch in Ukraine

Requiem mass to be held in Geneva’s St. Jacob Church to commemorate Armenian Genocide victims

International

Western countries wage targeted campaign against use of Russian medical preparations

All news from section

Early signs COVID-19 vaccines may not stop Delta spread, England says

23 killed in India's West Bengal floods

Central Asia’s leaders meet as Taliban makes gains in Afghanistan

Most Read

month

week

day

Search