August 6, 2021, 16:13 Artsakh State Minister held a meeting with the representatives of the civil society

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: Artak Beglaryan answered the questions of the representatives of non-governmental, youth organizations-unions and student councils operating in Artsakh.

"For me, as a state official, the role of the civil society in realizing state programs is very important. Personally, I can say that we have not reached a sufficient level of the civil society participation in state programs. Of course, the number one responsible for the issue is the government. I would like to have an interested discussion; to understand how to use and develop the existing potential, so that we can carry out more effective processes together with the civil society," said A. Beglaryan and added that in the near future, in September and October, they plan to organize a civil society conference in Artsakh.

"Within the framework of that conference, all the representatives of our civil society, including Armenian organizations both in Armenia and the Diaspora, will gather in Artsakh. We will present our existing programs. It will also become a platform for the exchange of experience and networking, so that representatives of civil society can cooperate with various organizations and have a dialogue. I think this will be an additional impetus for our civil society to develop faster and be able to attract additional resources," said the State Minister, in particular.