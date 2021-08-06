23 killed in India's West Bengal floods

The number of victims of flooding in the Indian state of West Bengal reached 23, while almost 300,000 people have been evacuated, Sputnik reported on Friday, citing India Today.

August 6, 2021

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The local media earlier reported about the death toll of at least 14 people after the state was hit by heavy rains.

West Bengal has been experiencing extreme rains since beginning of August. The authorities were prompted to discharge water from dams, exacerbating the flooding in several areas, including the state capital Kolkata.

The local government warned that the flood situation remained critical despite reduced rainfall.

Heavy rains have also affected the central-western Indian state of Maharashtra earlier in July, resulting in the deaths of 207 people.