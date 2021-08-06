Armenian positions under Azerbaijani gunfire

The Azerbaijani troops opened fire from firearms of various calibers at the Armenian defense positions in the Yeraskh border section on Friday, at around 12:10am, the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: As a result of the Azerbaijani shooting, the grass cover in the neutral zone caught fire.

''The Armenian side is carrying out actions of countering and suppressing the enemy fire.

There are no casualties from the Armenian side,” the defense ministry said.