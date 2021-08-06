Artsakhpress

Society

''Hayordi" patriotic camp launched in Lori

The "Hayordi" patriotic camp has been launched in Lori for several days.

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 6, ARTSAKHPRESS:  The organizer of the camp, Vache Vardanyan, informed "Artsakhpress".

The participants are from 8 border villages of Artsakh. Four detachments have been formed: Monte, Komitas, Saryan, Tumanyan. The camp is very interesting,"Vache Vardanyan said.

The "Hayordi" patriotic camp is being held in the Lori region of Armenia from August 2-8 . 40 teenagers (14-18 years old) from the frontier communities of Artsakh participate in the camp.

 


     

Artsakh FM, Transnistria counterpart discuss cooperation

On August 6, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Artsakh David Babayan had a telephone conversation with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic Vitaly Ignatyev, the foreign ministry said in a news release.

Oil rises in price

World oil prices are growing, according to trading data, news.am informs.

''Hayordi" patriotic camp launched in Lori

The "Hayordi" patriotic camp has been launched in Lori for several days.

Artsakh President had a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Defense

President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan had a meeting with Armenia’s Minister of Defense Arshak Karapetyan,the Presidential Office stated.

Erdogan’s Huge Mosque Near Washington is a Trojan Horse for Turkey’s Interests

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan inaugurated one of the largest mosques in the United States in April...

Azerbaijani black market: Where do the western weapons go? – Bulgarian Military

Greece must recognize Artsakh to atone for its envoy’s PR tour of Shushi

1 year after Beirut explosion, Lebanon’s recovery still vague amid crisis

1 year since the devastating Beirut explosion, the circumstances of the blast aren’t yet revealed,...

I am convinced that Russia respects the format of the OSCE Minsk Group. Artsakh should have a status. Artsakh NA Speaker

Artsakh of Life. Sokrat Khanyan

Charity Concert Held in Stepanakert

Tokyo 2020: Armenia’s Bachkov takes bronze after losing to USA’s Keyshawn Davis

Alenush Teryan: Iran’s First Female Astronomer and Founder of First Solar Observatory

Scale of wildfires, flash floods in Russia largely connected to climate change, Putin says

