August 6, 2021, 12:01 ''Hayordi" patriotic camp launched in Lori

STEPANAKERT, AUGUST 6, ARTSAKHPRESS: The organizer of the camp, Vache Vardanyan, informed "Artsakhpress".

“The participants are from 8 border villages of Artsakh. Four detachments have been formed: Monte, Komitas, Saryan, Tumanyan. The camp is very interesting,”Vache Vardanyan said.

The "Hayordi" patriotic camp is being held in the Lori region of Armenia from August 2-8 . 40 teenagers (14-18 years old) from the frontier communities of Artsakh participate in the camp.